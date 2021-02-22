NEW RICHMOND, Wis.-- The New Richmond boys’ basketball team’s final home game of the regular season Feb. 11, against Baldwin-Woodville was Senior Night for the Tigers. But junior CJ Campbell also got plenty of attention.

Campbell scored his 1,000th career point in New Richmond’s 80-61 victory, and Tiger head coach Ryan Leis said his senior teammates were happy to share the spotlight.

“It was a great night for CJ and the team,” Leis said. “It all worked out really well. The seniors had their time to shine and be honored and then when they sensed CJ getting close they were all for getting him there. It was really great to see. We also as a team really played one of our best, most complete games of the season. So it was a fun night all around.”

Campbell finished with 33 points in the victory, the sixth time this season he cracked the 30-plus point mark. He led the Tigers in scoring this season with an average of 25 points per game.