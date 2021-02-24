Z-M played a home-and-home series with Cannon Falls over the course of a four-day span and came away splitting the two games. The Cougars played the first game against the Bombers the day after falling to Stewartville 55-26 and just 24 hours removed from a 17-day break from games. So it was no surprise that they were still working back into the fold and needed to adjust quickly by playing games on back-to-back nights.

The result was a 47-44 loss to the Bombers in game one Saturday, Feb. 20. Z-M trailed 29-23 at the half and held a slight free-throw advantage, going 6-of-11 compared to Cannon Falls’ 11-of-24. Leading the Cougars in points was Addie Voxland (17), Raelyn Stiller (9) and Sarah Mensink (8).

In the back half of the series with the Bombers on Tuesday, Z-M looked much more rested and like the team that opened the season 4-2. The two teams were tied at half, 29-29 but the Cougars’ offense began to roll in the second half to hold onto a 54-48 win. Z-M again performed better at the free-throw line, going 4-of-7 compared to the Bombers’ 3-of-8. Z-M also hit six 3-pointers on the night.

“We are coming off of a 10-day quarantine and our legs are slowly coming back,” Z-M head girls’ basketball coach Andy Bromeling said. “Tonight we played really well on defense, the intensity and effort the girls are giving is tremendous.”

Leading the team in scoring again was Voxland with 13 points. Stiller and Mensink each had 11 points apiece, while Natalie Dykes added eight more points.

Z-M, 5-4, is next scheduled to travel to Lake City on Friday.

Goodhue blasts past Triton

A win for Goodhue on Tuesday night was never really in doubt as the Wildcats cruised to a 65-23 victory over Triton. Goodhue jumped out to a 46-9 halftime lead and never looked back as reserves ultimately took over on the court.

If there was one knock on the Wildcats’ win, it was that they continued to struggle at the free-throw line, hitting on just seven of 20 attempts. The subpar shooting on free throws didn’t translate to the same thing from the field, however as five Wildcats scored at least seven points.

Tori Miller scored a season-best 16 points to lead Goodhue in scoring. She was followed by Arianna Thomforde and Hannah Gadient with eight points apiece, and Elissa Lodermeier and Elisabeth Gadient with seven points each.

Goodhue, 9-3, is next scheduled to travel to Caledonia on Friday.