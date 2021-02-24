Z-M’s slide continued Tuesday night as the Cougars hit a low point in a 60-33 loss to Cannon Falls. The loss was the second to the Bombers and the fifth-straight overall.

The bulk of the damage for Z-M was done in the first half when an 18-point deficit was created. The Cougars played better defense in the second half, limiting the Bombers to 23 second-half points, but the deficit continued to grow until it hit 27 points at the final buzzer.

Willie Holm III led Z-M in scoring and rebounds with 13 points and six boards. Kayden Rodrick added five rebounds and Landen Chandler added two steals to Z-M’s effort.

Z-M shot just 31% from the field and went 5-of-9 at the free-throw line. Meanwhile, the Bombers hit on 44% of their shots and went 14-of-18 at the free-throw line.

Z-M, 3-8, is next scheduled to travel to Goodhue on Thursday.

Wildcats fend off CHOF

If Goodhue ever finds itself in a close playoff game this season, it can’t say it’s unprepared. The Wildcats have now won their last three games by a grand total of five points.

Not that Goodhue is complaining though. The Wildcats are now in the midst of the longest win streak in the Hiawatha Valley League with five-straight victories. Their last loss came Feb. 5.

Their latest win came Monday against Christ’s Household of Faith. Goodhue, which won the game 52-50, can stake its victory on two major advantages — dominance in the post and hot free-throw shooting. In regards to the former, Dayne Wojcik was nearly unstoppable Monday night as he scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. The point total marked the highest amount any Wildcat has scored this season. As to the latter, Goodhue went 14-of-18 at the free-throw line. CHOF played well from the edges though, holding an 11-2 advantage on 3-pointers.

Other key contributors the assisted in Goodhue’s win were Will Opsahl with 14 points and Adam Poncelet with six points.

Goodhue, 8-3, is next scheduled to host Z-M on Thursday.

Lake City recovers with dominant win

Lake City, losers of their last three games, were back in the realm of teams with winning records Monday. The Tigers ordered up just the win they needed Monday night, with a dominant 71-35 victory over Triton after losing to the Cobras four days earlier.

Lake City raced out to a 31-15 halftime lead, and continued to stretch their advantage with a total of eight 3-pointers on the night. Justin Wohlers was the spearhead of the offense, hitting four 3-pointers and leading the team in scoring with 22 points. Hunter Lorenson had another big night, two days after scoring a season high, as he finished with 15 points. Other top performances included Carson Matzke with nine points, Ryan Heise with eight points, and Keegan Ryan with six points and eight rebounds.

Lake City, 5-4, is next scheduled to host Lourdes on Thursday.