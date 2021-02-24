For the second consecutive game, Red Wing was held to under 50 points as the Wingers fell to Mankato West 65-45 on Tuesday night.

Although the scoring struggles have been magnified since their 72-point win over Albert Lea two weeks ago, the point totals have largely been within the median of this season’s outcomes. For example, throw out the season high of 72 points and low of 20 points and Red Wing has never scored lower than 43 or higher than 55. A pretty specific window for a team that’s played 11 games.

Just as concerning though, is that the Wingers have now given up their highest point totals in two of their last three games. In Red Wing’s first eight games, no team went over 61 points. That allowed the Wingers to stay in every game even though the offense wasn’t putting up high point totals. However in the past week, Red Wing has now given up 71 and 65 points. A small sample size sure, but something that will need to get ironed out if Red Wing is to improve in the win column.

Individual leaders for Red Wing against Mankato West on Tuesday were: Deso Buck with 16 points, Denval Atkinson with nine points and Mitch Seeley with eight points.

Red Wing, 1-10, is next scheduled to travel to Winona on Friday.