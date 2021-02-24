Red Wing’s stretch of hot play turned cold in the second half against Mankato West on Tuesday night, and the Wingers lost for the third time this season. The 64-54 loss was made worse for Red Wing considering they held a six-point lead at halftime. The 16-point second-half swing was the largest scoreboard flip the Wingers have been a part of this season.

To start the game though, Red Wing was firing on all cylinders. The combination of Sydney Rahn and Hannah Kosek scored the team’s first 11 points. Midway through the first half, Red Wing held a slim 20-19 advantage. But, a jump shot by Bailie Roschen sent the Wingers on a 13-7 run, and by the end of the half they built a 37-31 lead.

A big reason for Red Wing’s first-half success was Kosek’s ability to score down low. She posted a season-high 12 first-half points and was a constant presence in kicking the ball out to open teammates. That changed in the second half as the Scarlets made stopping Kosek a priority out of the break.

She missed her first two shots of the second half and suddenly opportunities in the paint dried up. Meanwhile, the Scarlets went on a 16-3 run in the first eight minutes of play.

“Give them credit for an adjustment — they decided that Hannah Kosek can really score from the inside, but they just weren't gonna guard her anywhere else,” Red Wing head girls’ basketball coach Peter Johnson said. “After that, I thought we tried to settle too much for the three, especially those last couple minutes.”

The numbers backed Johnson’s final thought up. During that second-half run by Mankato West, Red Wing went 0-for-8 on 3-pointers. It wasn’t until 10 minutes into the half that Bailie Roschen hit on the Wingers’ first second-half 3-pointer. Coincidentally, that shot led to a follow-up 3-pointer by Sydney Rahn that tied the game at 48-48 with six minutes, 48 seconds to play.

In those final six-plus minutes though, Red Wing again went for broke on 3-pointers and again came up empty, this time going 0-for-7 for the rest of the half. Due to the constant misses from beyond the arc, Mankato West was able to slowly expand its lead until it reached 10 points in the final minute of play.

“I think that we were right there, we just shot the ball poorly in the second half and sometimes when you shoot the ball poorly it kind of gets in your head,” Johnson said. “I still think we got good looks, but we missed some layups and things tonight.”

In total, Red Wing shot just 17% on 3-pointers and 37% from the field as a whole. Comparatively, Mankato West shot 45% on 3-pointers and 49% from the field. The Scarlets also held a 28-19 advantage on rebounds.

Individually for Red Wing, Kosek led the team in scoring for the second time this season with 14 points on the night. She was followed by Sydney Rahn and Bailie Roschen with 12 points apiece, and Sydnee Nelson and Sophia Rahn with six points apiece. Kosek also led the team in rebounds five and tied for the team lead in assists with Sydney Rahn with four each.

Despite the painful loss, Johnson said he likes where his team is at from a developmental point. He said he felt they have progressed much more quickly than the coaching staff thought they would so far as understanding the schemes at this point in the season.

“I couldn't be more proud of the strides that they make and they continue to get better each night,” Johnson said. “Even a game like this, look at how many returning varsity kids they have and the experience that they have, and the experience that we're going to keep gaining through that. We’re just going to keep getting better.”

The next week will be a good test to see how much growth resulted from this loss, as Red Wing will be tasked with undefeated Rochester Mayo, a rematch with Mankato West which is 10-1 overall, and a 5-4 Northfield team in the next two weeks.

Before that tough stretch though, Red Wing, 5-3, is next scheduled to host Winona on Friday.