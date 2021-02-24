0
Basketball
PHOTOS: Red Wing, Mankato West girls' basketball
Red Wing hosted Mankato West on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Sonju Gym in Red Wing High School. The Scarlets defeated the Wingers 64-54.
Written By:
Jacob M. Pfeifer
|
Feb 24th 2021 - 5am.
Red Wing's Sydney Rahn goes up for a shot between a pair of Mankato West defenders on Feb. 23, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Hannah Kosek (21) posts up a Mankato West defender before scoring during Tuesday's game at Sonju Gym in Red Wing High School. Red Wing lost to Mankato West, 64-54. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Sydnee Nelson (2) looks to drive towards the basket during a game against Mankato West on Feb. 23, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Sammi Chandler (10) lets loose a 3-pointer during a game against Mankato West on Feb. 23, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Bailie Roschen (11) drives towards the basket during a game against Mankato West on Feb. 23, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Sophia Rahn sets up for a 3-pointer during a game against Mankato West on Feb. 23, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Cadence Thorson (4) looks for an outlet pass during a game against Mankato West on Feb. 23, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Hallie Roschen drives towards the basket during a game against Mankato West on Feb. 23, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Sydnee Nelson bounces a pass to a teammate cutting towards the basket during a game against Mankato West on Feb. 23, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Hannah Kosek gathers momentum to dribble past a defender during a game against Mankato West on Feb. 23, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
Bailie Roschen lets fly a 3-pointer during a game against Mankato West on Feb. 23, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer / RiverTown Multimedia
