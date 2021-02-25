Autumn Earney didn’t end her senior basketball season like she had hoped. After a promising start, the season ended with a disappointing first-round loss to Altoona in regionals. However, her journey from stepping onto the court as a 9-year-old to nearing that walk across the stage as a graduate is anything but a disappointment.

Earney’s basketball story started like any other elementary school kid. She wanted to hang out with friends and she liked sports. Combining the two seemed like a no-brainer.

“That’s kind of when I was like, ‘OK, I kind of like doing this,’” Earney said. “Then we got to do school ball and travel ball. I met all my friends through that and I met some really cool coaches.”

It didn’t take long and her talent began to get noticed — by Ellsworth coaches and those outside the program.

“When I first moved here I think she was in fifth or sixth grade and I helped with our youth groups,” Ellsworth head girls’ basketball coach Jason Janke said. “It didn’t take me too long to figure out this would be an athlete in our system. Fast forward a couple years, she showed up as a freshman, and boy she showed up and just kind of surprised you. Within a few minutes, you found out this is quite a treat to have coming into our program.”

Earney was among select athletes that get the chance to play on a varsity program as a freshman. Sometimes when an athlete is brought up at a young age, personalities between established veterans and inexperienced youth clash. In Earney’s case, she proved she belonged almost on Day 1.

Her unparalleled athleticism caught the eye of club programs around that same time. Earney said after a traveling game in her eighth-grade year, she was approached by Phil Roe of the AAU team, Wisconsin Playmakers.

“He figured out through watching the game who my parents were. So after the game he pulled them aside,” Earney said. “He told us I had an opportunity to play if my parents were willing to let me, which they did and I’m very thankful for them -- all the time and money they’ve put into letting me play extra.”

Although AAU programs are known to help develop a basketball player’s individual skills, Earney pointed to shooting hoops with her dad throughout the years.

“A lot of people give me credit for my fadeaway jumper, which was developed out in the driveway and shooting against my dad,” she said.

By her senior year, the shot she perfected on the driveway became a potent threat on the court. The crowning achievement came on Jan. 26 against Somerset when she scored 18 points. More important than that individual stat line for that game though was that it put her in the sacred ground of Ellsworth record books.

She became the school’s all-time girls’ basketball leading scorer — a record now sitting at 1,483 points with the season over.

Making the achievement more rewarding, was that she was completely unaware prior to the game that she was that close to breaking the record.

“The beginning of the season I kind of knew I was probably getting close and I just kind of asked my dad once,” Earney said. “Then after that I never asked again because I didn't want that to get in my head.

“So then I'm just playing Somerset at home like any usual game, and then the announcer all of a sudden comes over the loudspeaker and says my last free throws set the new all-time scoring record. And I was like ‘What?’ I had no idea.”

The record falling to Earney wasn’t a shock to Janke. He said her athleticism and shot-making ability just set her apart from her peers and competition.

“She has a walk about her. She’s got a bounce in her walk, a bounce in her run that’s pretty unique,” Janke said.

Going forward, Earney will leave a sizable void in the program for next year’s team. Working in Ellsworth’s favor, however, is that young freshmen Molly Janke and Ava Brookshaw had the opportunity to play most of their first varsity minutes with Earney on the court. Learning on the fly with someone who has accomplished so much and at one point was in their shoes, is invaluable to a program on the rise.

“One of the things that she’s left is that she's created popularity for basketball,” Jason Janke said. “It's kind of cool to play basketball. When she got to high school, that wasn't the case and some of that credit certainly has to go to her.”