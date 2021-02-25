MIddle Border Conference champion St. Croix Central had four players named to 2020-21 All-Middle Border Conference boys basketball teams, led by conference co-player of the year Gabe Siler.

Siler was joined on the All-MBC First Team by senior classmate Jackson Pettit along with New Richmond junior CJ Campbell and Somerset senior Melvin Medina Ortiz. Ellsworth senior Mason Anderson was named co-player of the year along with Siler, while rounding out the first team was Prescott sophomore Jordan Malmlov.

St. Croix Central junior Colin Hackbarth and senior Kelson Klin and Somerset seniors Jackson Cook and Trae Kreibich earned second team honors while New Richmond seniors Owen Covey and Ben Wacker received honorable mention.

Siler, a repeat first team pick, led the MBC with 8 assists and 4.2 steals per game while contributing 9.7 points and six rebounds to the Panthers undefeated conference season, while Pettit, an All-MBC Second Team pick a year ago, averaged a team-high 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and two steals.

Hackbarth was St. Croix Central’s top 3-point shooter with 59 on the season and averaged 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game while Klin was the second-leading scorer on the well-balanced Panther team with an average of 13.8 points per game while pulling down six rebounds per outing.

Campbell led the MBC in scoring this season with an average of 25.3 points per game while leading New Richmond to a second place record of 10-4. An all-conference second team pick last season, the junior also posted team-high averages of 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals and led the Tigers in total blocked shots with 21.

Covey dished out a team-high five assists per game for the Tigers while averaging 13 points and 4.1 rebounds while Wacker averaged 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Medina Ortiz led Somerset this season in scoring (17.7 points per game), rebounds (5.5) assists (3) and steals (2.3) after earning second team All-MBC honors as a junior. Kreibich, an honorable mention selection as a junior, hit a team-high 66 3-pointers this season, second-best in the conference, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while Cook averaged 14 points and five rebounds for the 8-6 Spartans.

In addition to the all-conference selections, St. Croix Central coach Randy Jordan was named the 2020-21 MBC Coach of the Year.