When Zumbrota-Mazeppa finished Thursday’s game against Goodhue with its second-lowest point total of the season, few people would have guessed the night ended with a Cougar win. That was exactly the case however as Z-M defeated Goodhue 34-30 in a game that would make offensive basketball aficionados cringe. At halftime the Cougars led 12-9.

Overall, Goodhue held the advantage at the free-throw line, going 6-of-7 compared to Z-M’s 7-of-16. The Cougars edged the Wildcats on 3-pointers however, with five made shots versus three.

Individually, Z-M was led by Willie Holm III with 14 points and Tyson Liffrig with 12.

Adam Poncelet led Goodhue in scoring with eight points, followed by Will Opsahl and Dayne Wojcik with seven apiece.

Goodhue, 8-4, is next scheduled to host Triton on Monday.

Z-M, 4-8, is next scheduled to host Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday.

Lake City back at top of HVL Blue

After a three-game slump that had Lake City entering uncharted territory, the Tigers are suddenly right back at the top of the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division with consecutive victories. The latest win came Thursday against Lourdes by a 68-58 score.

Key to Lake City’s victory was that five players reached double-digit points. Carson Matzke led the Tigers with a career-high 15 points, followed by Hunter Lorenson (14), Brayden Meyer (13), Jaden Shones (12) and Justin Wohlers (10). Meyer and Shones also had career-high points totals. Wohlers led Lake City in rebounds and assists with seven and four, respectively, while Matzke added a team-high four steals into the mix.

Lake City, 6-4, is next scheduled to travel to Z-M on Tuesday.