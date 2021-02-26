RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls opened the game with an 11-3 run and that cushion came in handy when Eau Claire North made a run in the second half of their Division 1 sectional semifinal Thursday night, Feb. 25, in River Falls.

After leading 23-16 at the break, the Wildcats saw their lead cut to one, 29-28, five minutes into the second half but never let the Huskies get ahead and held on for a 48-36 victory to move one game closer to their first sectional title since 2005.

JT Dougherty drilled three 3-pointers in the first half to help the Wildcats open up a 23-13 lead before the Huskies cut it to seven at the break. Eau Claire North opened the second half with a 12-6 run to pull within one, 29-28, with just under 12 minutes remaining and is was a three-point game, 33-30, with nine minutes left when a pair of Zac Johnson free throws and a Jacob Landgraf jumper widened the gap to eight, 38-30, at the 6:43 mark.

Eau Claire North got as close as five with five minutes remaining but Chris Chapin hit a pair of threes and the Wildcats held the Huskies to just two free throws in the final 2:45 to put away the win.

Johnson led the Wildcats with 19 points and Dougherty finished with 13 while Michael Schurman scored seven and Chapin had six. Ethan Campbell led the Cats on the boards with seven rebounds.

The top-seeded Wildcats, now 20-2, will host No. 2 De Pere (22-3) in a sectional final Saturday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m. De Pere defeated Appleton North 62-49 Thursday night.