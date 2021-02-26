HAMMOND, Wis.-- The St. Croix Central boys’ basketball team used a familiar script to beat Neillsville in their Division 3 sectional semifinal Thursday night.

The top-seeded Panthers got off to a fast start, kept their foot on the gas, and played smothering defense in a 70-34 victory over the No. 4 Warriors to move one win closer to their first state tournament appearance in school history.

St. Croix Central, now 22-2, will host third-seeded Northwestern (19-7), 80-52 winners over No. 2 Aquinas in Thursday night’s other semifinal, for the sectional championship and a berth in the state tournament Saturday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. in Hammond.

The Panthers doubled up Neillsville, 23-16, in the first half Thursday night before putting up 44 points in the second half.

Ten players scored at least two points in the win, led by Gabe Siler and Jackson Pettit with 18 each. Siler also had six assists and four steals and Kelson Klin added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals while Colin Hackbarth contributed nine points and five rebounds. Carson Hinzman was Central’s top rebounder with seven as the Panthers outrebounded the fourth-seeded Warriors 39-31.

St. Croix Central hit nine 3-pointers in the victory-- three each by Pettit, Hackbarth and Siler.