A few hundred fans turned out to salute the Hudson girls basketball team before it boarded a bus for Oshkosh for the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament Friday afternoon, Feb. 26.

Hudson girls getting a nice send off to state basketball. pic.twitter.com/kVphbHkzVG — Bob Burrows (@BobBurr94897186) February 27, 2021

The Raiders earned their first trip to the state tournament since 2003 by defeating Kimberly, 55-50, in overtime in the sectional final last Saturday, Feb. 20, to improve to 22-0 on the season. Hudson is seeded No. 2 in Saturday’s state tournament and will face No. 3 Franklin in a state semifinal game Saturday at 2:10 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. Top-seeded Germantown and No. 4 Verona will meet in the other semifinal with the Division 1 championship game scheduled for Saturday night at 8:15 p.m.