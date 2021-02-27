Red Wing is mired in a four-game slump. The Wingers started the year with five losses by six points or less. The closest of their last four losses however has been 16 points. And on Friday, the Wingers completed the worst of the four, a 63-42 loss to Winona.

Coincidentally, Winona is one of the teams that Red Wing lost by six points to earlier this season. The likely verdict for the recent offensive woes is that opposing defenses were initially unsure of how first-year head coach Oliver Simmons would have his team operate. Now the cat’s out of the bag and teams seem to be adjusting accordingly.

Against Winona, the Wingers started the game on the right track and jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first three minutes of action. With eight minutes off the clock Red Wing still held a lead, albeit small. The 10-9 lead would be the last time the Wingers would even sniff a close ball game though.

In the final 10 minutes of the first half Winona went on an 18-4 run to give them a 27-14 halftime lead. The second half started well for Red Wing, as they kept pace with Winona in the first 10 minutes of play. What was a 13-point Winona lead at halftime was trimmed down to a 12-point Red Wing deficit. Winona ran away with it in the final seven minutes, however. The Winhawks finished the game on a 20-11 run.

Individually for Red Wing, Denval Atkinson led the team with 16 points, followed by Deso Buck (9) and Maddox Hanson (7).

Red Wing, 1-11, is next scheduled to host Rochester Mayo on Monday. It will be the teams’ first meeting of the season.