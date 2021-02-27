Red Wing has only lost three games all season but teams that play the Wingers after a loss should take notice. The point differentials in those three games after losses are 11, 18 and 57. The latter of those came Friday night when Red Wing traveled to Faribault and came home with a crushing 87-28 victory in hand.

The Falcons never really had much of a chance in the game as the Wingers raced out to a 15-0 lead before Faribault scored its first points. By halftime the score was a whopping 62-14. Red Wing’s 62 points not only marked a season high, but was also more total points than they’ve scored in five of their games this year.

The lopsided victory gave Red Wing head coach Peter Johnson a chance to rest some of the starters since the team is beginning a stretch of four games in eight days. By the end of the game 17 different people logged time on the court and only Sydnee Nelson, Sammi Chandler and Hannah Kosek played over 15 minutes.

Those three were also Red Wing’s leading scorers on the night. Nelson finished with a team-high 24 points, tying her season high. Chandler had a big game all over the court with a season-high 18 points, and six assists and six steals. Kosek finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Elsewhere, Bailie Roschen scored 11 points and Sophia Rahn grabbed eight rebounds.

Red Wing, 6-3, is next scheduled to host Rochester Mayo on Tuesday. The Spartans won the last matchup 65-58 on Feb. 12.