Lake City extended its win streak to nine games Friday night as they routed Zumbrota-Mazeppa 82-47. The win keeps Lake City at the top of the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division standings with an all-important matchup with Goodhue coming up next week in what has a good possibility of deciding the winner of the Blue Division this year.

PHOTOS: Lake City, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls' basketball

Although Lake City ended the game with a 35-point lead, the play on the court in the first half was as close as it could have possibly been until the Tigers broke the game open late. Lake City rushed out to a 14-8 lead in the first five minutes of play, but Z-M responded with a 10-0 run over the next three minutes to claim its first lead of the game.

The next eight minutes of the half had both teams trading baskets as the lead changed hands seven times. During that stretch, Z-M knocked down six 3-pointers — three from Raelyn Stiller, two from Sarah Mensink and one from Addie Voxland.

The turning point came with five minutes left in the first half, as Z-M held a 26-24 lead. In those proceeding five minutes, Lake City went on a 16-3 run — a prelude to how the remainder of the game would be played.

Once the second half began, both teams were sluggish coming out as free throws dominated for the first three minutes before the first field goal was scored. At the time of the first made basket from the floor — a second-chance putback by Mya Shones — Lake City’s lead was 48-31. The next nine minutes were very similar to how the first half ended though. The result was a 23-8 run that put the Tigers up 71-39 with under six minutes to play.

“I think that defense is what sparked it all. The difference between the first half and second half was the first half Zumbrota got a lot of open shots,” Olstad said. “Second half, we were contesting shots, we used our length. They didn't get those open threes like they did and knocked down.”

After making six 3-pointers in the first half, the Cougars didn’t make any in the first 12 minutes of the second half. By the time they finally connected on one, they trailed by 32 points.

While the Cougars were trying to recover the magic from behind the arc, Lake City was dominating in the paint as Mya Shones and Grace Bany turned in one of their finest performances of the season. The pair combined for 37 points and were consistently grabbing offensive rebounds for second-chance opportunities.

“Mya and Grace were moving tonight. I thought they did a great job finding each other in the high low,” Olstad said. “On D, Lilly, Natalie and the guards started finding those cuts against the 2-3 and just started dicing them up.”

Game notes

Lake City went 21-of-27 at the free-throw line, compared to Z-M which went 9-of-17. Z-M connected on eight 3-pointers, while Lake City only hit one.

Individually, Lake City was led by Shones’ season-high 23 points, followed by Bremer (20 points), Lilly Meincke (16) and Grace Bany (14).

Mensink and Stiller tied for a team-high 12 points apiece for Z-M. Addie Voxland also scored six points on the night.

Lake City, 10-2, is next scheduled to travel to Goodhue on Tuesday.

“Goodhue is tough, that is a rival of ours and we know what to expect,” Lake City head coach Clay Olstad said. “It’s going to be a physical game and I think just getting that mentality heading in that it will be physical and we need to match that physicality with them.”

Z-M, 5-5, is next scheduled to travel to Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday.