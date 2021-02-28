RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Zac Johnson’s eighth 3-pointer of the game with 15 seconds remaining gave River Falls a 53-52 victory over De Pere Saturday in a Division 1 sectional final to send the Wildcats to the WIAA State Tournament for the first time since 2005.

Johnson’s game-winning shot came after De Pere missed a pair of free throws with a chance to stretch its lead in the closing seconds.

Leading 51-50, the Redbirds hit the front end of a one-and-one with 28.5 seconds left to make it a two-point game but missed the second attempt. A foul on the rebound put De Pere back on the free throw line and after another miss, Wildcat senior Liam Dougherty grabbed the rebound and found Johnson, who pulled up at the 3-point line and drilled his eighth 3-pointer to give the Cats a 53-52 lead.

De Pere got off two contested shots as the clock wound down but both were off target and the Wildcats advanced with the 53-52 win.

Johnson finished with 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the victory while Liam Dougherty and JT Dougherty combined for 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Wildcats led most of the first half before a De Pere bucket two seconds before intermission gave the Redbirds a 28-27 lead at the break.

A JT Dougherty layup put River Falls back on top, 31-30, early in the second half but the Cats never led by more than four before a 3-pointer by De Pere gave the Redbirds a 51-48 lead with just over five minutes remaining. Two free throws from Liam Dougherty with two minutes left made it a 51-50 game and the Redbirds made one of three free throws in the final minute before Johnson nailed the game-winner.

