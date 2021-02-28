“Ever since I was in fourth grade I dreamed of going to the state tournament, and I kept thinking, tomorrow night I play in the game to go to the state tournament. It just doesn’t feel real right now.”

Pettit and his Panther teammates made their dream a reality by winning the first boys basketball sectional title in school history with an 80-57 victory over Northwestern in the Division 3 title game Saturday night in Hammond.

The Panthers broke the game open in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 40-23 in the final 18 minutes after leading 40-34 at the break. It was the 11th straight double-digit victory for the Panthers, including a 70-34 win over Neillsville in the sectional semifinals.

“We made some adjustments at halftime and kind of figured it out,” said Pettit, who scored a team-high 29 points in the win. “We were a little bit nervous at the beginning, but we got over it and we got it done. “

Colin Hackbarth and Pettit opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers and Hackbarth hit another three a few minutes later to give the Panthers their first double-digit lead of the game, 49-39.

St. Croix Central held Northwestern to nine points in the first nine minutes of the second half while increasing its lead to 61-43 and opened up a 20-point gap, 70-50, on a pair of Kelson Klin free throws with 3:24 remaining to cement the outcome.

Central coach Randy Jordan said it’s been the Panthers’ goal all season to get to state.

“We thought we could do it and they haven't let up at all,” he said. “It just comes down to our defense. They are just relentless on defense and don't want to let teams score and I can't be more proud of them. They’ve done it that way all year.”

Pettit said this year’s six seniors have been playing together since third grade, and figured out in middle school that they could be pretty good.

“We started winning tournaments and were like; we can play together and we can do something cool,” he said. “It just feels awesome right now.”

Hackbarth finished with 17 points in Saturday night’s victory and Klin scored 10 while Carson Hinzman contributed nine, including the first six Panther points of the game.

St. Croix Central reached the sectional title game with a 70-34 victory over Neillsville in Thursday night’s semifinal.

The Panthers doubled up Neillsville, 23-16, in the first half Thursday night before putting up 44 points in the second half.

Ten players scored at least two points in the win, led by Gabe Siler and Pettit with 18 each. Siler also had six assists and four steals and Klin added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals while Hackbarth contributed nine points and five rebounds. Hinzman was Central’s top rebounder with seven as the Panthers outrebounded the fourth-seeded Warriors 39-31.

St. Croix Central hit nine 3-pointers in the victory-- three each by Pettit, Hackbarth and Siler.

The Panthers will take a record of 23-2 into this Friday’s WIAA Division 2 State Tournament in Oshkosh. The rest of the field includes Wrightstown (24-4), Lake Country Lutheran (25-1) and Racine St. Catherine’s (26-1). Seedings for the tournament will be announced Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28.