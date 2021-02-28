HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson used a familiar formula to jump out to an early 12-point lead over Germantown in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game in Oshkosh Saturday night, Feb. 27. But Germantown showed why it’s been the top-ranked team in the state most of the season by pulling away in the second half for a 63-48 win.

The loss was the first of the season for Hudson after 23 straight wins, including a 61-46 victory over Franklin earlier in the day in the state semifinals. Germantown finished its season 28-1 and with its first state title.

The Raiders started strong and led 9-0 out of the gate and 15-3 a few minutes later before falling behind 32-28 at the break.

Audrey Hatfield hit a jumper with just over nine minutes remaining but Germantown used a 23-3 run over a span of six minutes to put the game away.

Hatfield finished with 14 points in the loss while pulling down seven rebounds and blocking four shots. Livi Boily had 13 points and nine rebounds and Sophia Jonas scored nine points, all from beyond the arc, while Grace Lewis and Grace Johnson added six points each.

Earlier Saturday in a semifinal matchup against Franklin, Hatfield had 21 points and eight rebounds, Boily scored 13, and Jonas contributed 11 points and four assists in a 61-46 Hudson victory. Lewis added eight points in the win and Johnson had four points and ten rebounds.

