Red Wing not only played on back-to-back nights to start the week, but the opponent was the same as well. Unfortunately for the Wingers, so was the outcome as Rochester Mayo defeated Red Wing 61-49 on Tuesday.

One night after having three scorers reach double digits, Red Wing managed only two this time around. Maddox Hanson led the Wingers with 16 points, highlighted by four made 3-pointers. Deso Buck was the team’s second-leading scorer with 11 points. Andrew Ball and Denval Atkinson finished the night with seven and six points, respectively.

Red Wing shot well from the free-throw line, hitting 7-of-8 shots, compared to 6-of-10 by Mayo. The Spartans were dominant from beyond the arc again however, converting on 11 3-pointers. Red Wing was no slouch in that department either though, as the Wingers hit eight 3-pointers on the night.

Red Wing, 1-13, next hosts Albert Lea on Friday. The Wingers lone win of the season came against the Tigers on Feb. 9.

Wingers lose game one to Spartans

Red Wing lost Monday night in the first of back-to-back tilts with Rochester Mayo. The Wingers played well in the first 16 minutes of the game but were roasted in the final 20 and lost 87-57.

A 7-5 lead would be the only time that Red Wing would hold the advantage, but the Wingers never trailed by more than five points at any point in the first 16 minutes of play. With two minutes and 13 seconds left in the first half, Red Wing trailed by just one point after a Mitch Seeley basket made it 29-28. The Spartans went on a 10-0 run to close out the half however, and took a 39-28 lead into the break.

In the second half, Red Wing was unable to mount any semblance of a comeback, due in large part to the hot 3-point shooting of Mayo.

Ball and Atkinson tied for the team lead in scoring with 15 points apiece. Buck finished with 10 points and Hanson added nine more.