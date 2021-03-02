Red Wing lost its fifth-straight game Monday night in the first of back-to-back tilts with Rochester Mayo. The Wingers played well in the first 16 minutes of the game but were roasted in the final 20 and lost 87-57.

A 7-5 lead would be the only time that Red Wing would hold the advantage, but the Wingers never trailed by more than five points at any point in the first 16 minutes of play. With two minutes and 13 seconds left in the first half, Red Wing trailed by just one point after a Mitch Seeley basket made it 29-28. The Spartans went on a 10-0 run to close out the half however, and took a 39-28 lead into the break.

In the second half, Red Wing was unable to mount any semblance of a comeback, due in large part to the hot 3-point shooting of Mayo.

Andrew Ball and Denval Atkinson tied for the team lead in scoring with 15 points apiece. Deso Buck finished with 10 points and Maddox Hanson added nine more.

Red Wing, 1-12, turns right around for a rematch as it travels to Mayo on Tuesday.