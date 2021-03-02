Somerset senior Dani Schachtner has been named to the All-Middle Border Conference Girls Basketball First Team for the second straight season and New Richmond senior Barb Kling earned first team honors after being named to the second team last season, headlining a list of six area players named to 2020-21 All-MBC teams by the conference coaches.

Schachtner was honored along with teammates Taylor Paulson and Kenzie Leccia on the all-conference second team while New Richmond senior Leah DeYoung and sophomore Brooke Blaszczyk also earned second team honors.

New Richmond coach Chad Eggert was named the 2020-21 MBC Coach of the Year.

Schachtner averaged a double-double with 11.2 points and 14.6 rebounds for the Spartans this season while blocking 2.4 shots per game to earn all-conference first team honors for the second straight year.

Paulson, who earned honorable mention to the 2019-20 team, was one of the top 3-point shooters in the state with a total of 70 in 23 games and led the Spartans in scoring this with an average of 13.7 points while Leccia averaged 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and a team-high 5.3 assists per game.

Kling earned a spot on the first team after receiving second team honors in 2019-20. She averaged 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while leading New Richmond in assists with 2.7 per contest.

Tiger teammate DeYoung was named to the second team for the second straight season after receiving honorable mention as a sophomore in 2018-19. She scored 11.3 points per game and averaged a team-high 7.6 rebounds, while Blaszczyk led New Richmond in scoring with an average of 11.5 points while pulling down 4.1 rebounds per outing.