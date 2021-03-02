Will Opsahl was the hero of Goodhue on Monday night as he hit a 3-point buzzer-beater that lifted the Wildcats over Triton, 60-57. Opsahl, who finished with 20 points, was a scoring threat throughout the game but none of the points were nearly as important as the final three.

With the win, Goodhue now sits one game behind Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division leader Lake City.

Against Triton, the Wildcats held a 32-29 halftime lead — a three-point advantage they were able to hold through the end of the game despite the Cobras going perfect at the free-throw line and dominating on 3-pointers. Goodhue went 2-of-5 on free throws and made just six 3-pointers compared to the 13 that Triton drained.

Dayne Wojcik led Goodhue in scoring with 23 points, followed by Opsahl’s 20. Adam Poncelet was also a key contributor after finishing the game with 11 points.

Goodhue, 9-4, returns to action Tuesday with a trip to Cannon Falls.

Z-M gets revenge on Kenyon-Wanamingo

Zumbrota-Mazeppa got its revenge on Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday night after defeating the Knights, 48-39. The game was the second matchup between the two teams as the Cougars evened out the season series after it lost by one point in the first tilt.

Z-M led 19-13 at halftime and continued to slowly increase its lead throughout the second half. The Cougars shot just 58% at the free-throw line but still managed to outperform the Knights, who only shot 42%. Individually, Willie Holm III led Z-M in points scored and assists with 16 and five, respectively. Broc Fredrickson narrowly missed out on a double-double as he hit 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Elsewhere, Kaleb Stensland scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Kayden Rodrick corralled a team-high 13 rebounds.

Z-M, 5-8, is next scheduled to host Lake City on Tuesday.