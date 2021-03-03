ZUMBROTA — It’s not often that Lake City goes a game without a single made 3-pointer. It’s also not often that a team gets 24 more free-throw opportunities than its opponent. Both happened Tuesday night in Lake City’s third win in a row — a 57-42 victory over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

As to the first scenario, Lake City not only made zero 3-pointers, it only attempted nine. Z-M wasn’t exactly hot from behind the arc either, as Kaleb Stensland knocked down the only two made 3-pointers in the game.

In regards to the free throws, Lake City finished the game going 23-of-32 from the line, while Z-M was just 4-of-8. Putting it more into perspective, the Tigers won by 15 points and 14 of their 20 final points came from the free-throw line. It wasn’t until that stretch of free throws that the Tigers pulled away too.

Throughout the first 39 minutes of action, the largest lead was nine points at the half in favor of Lake City. Z-M for its part only held the lead once, a 6-4 lead in the opening minutes of the first half. So while Lake City was largely in control of the game throughout its entirety, the Cougars couldn’t be shaken off until late.

Lake City built its 28-19 halftime lead on a 17-10 run in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Once the second half began though, Z-M tightened things up in a hurry. The Cougars went on a 16-7 run in the first 10 minutes of the half to trim their deficit down to one point. Lake City’s defense seemingly flipped a switch at that point though and began to force turnovers and contest every shot Z-M took for the remainder of the game.

“We kind of went through a lull to start the second half, where our intensity wasn’t like it was in the first, and they were kind of doing whatever they wanted,” Lake City head boys’ basketball coach Greg Berge said. “And I was proud of the guys … give credit to Zumbrota for coming back, that was their run, but our guys tightened up defensively, forced some turnovers and got a couple easy buckets.”

Not only was the defense much improved, the offense was picking up fouls left and right and putting Z-M into foul trouble. Over the course of a five-minute span, Lake City scored 18 points. Of those 18 points, 14 of them came on free throws. The result of the shift in momentum was a 22-8 run by Lake City to close out the game.

“It wasn’t the prettiest basketball game … it’s one of those tournament-style, possession-by-possession games,” Berge said. “It’s good to get those experiences, and we talked about it yesterday but our job is just to compete and be ready for the next game.”

Lake City, 7-4, and Z-M, 5-9, return to action Thursday as the Tigers host Goodhue and the Cougars travel to Byron.

Game notes

Hunter Lorenson led all scorers with 23 points for Lake City. Other Tigers scoring on the night included Justin Wohlers with 12 points, Carson Matzke and Jaden Shones with eight points each, Ryan Heise with four points and Zach Dather with two.

For Z-M, Willie Holm III led the Cougars with 13 points, followed by Landen Chandler (10), Kayden Rodrick (6), Stensland (6), Antonio Hamilton (3), Broc Fredrickson (2) and Logan Jasperson (2).