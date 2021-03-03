Playing in the second of back-to-back games on Tuesday, Goodhue made it two wins in a row as the Wildcats defeated Cannon Falls 61-47. The two Hiawatha Valley League foes took two different tactics into the game. Cannon Falls made 3-pointers a focal point, while Goodhue wanted to get to the free-throw line. Both teams performed admirably in their respective areas as the Bombers hit 11 3-pointers, and Goodhue went 20-of-23 on free throws.

In the first half, Goodhue maintained a narrow 25-22 lead before slowly separating from the Bombers in the second half and ending with a 14-point advantage.

Will Opsahl led Goodhue in scoring with 21 points, followed by Dayne Wojcik (17) and Adam Poncelet (15). Marcus Banks of Cannon Falls led all scorers with 23 points — 21 of which came from 3-pointers.

Goodhue, 10-5, returns to action Thursday with a trip to Lake City. The Tigers currently sit one game ahead of the Wildcats at the top of the HVL Blue Division.