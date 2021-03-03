Lake City traveled to Goodhue on Tuesday for a rematch of their Feb. 4 game in which the Tigers won. Since that game, Goodhue has gone 5-1 with their only loss coming by one point. Lake City for its part, has gone undefeated. With the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division title likely on the line, Lake City grasped the moment and ran away with a 62-50 victory to put them one game up on the Wildcats in the conference standings.

Goodhue dug itself into a 9-0 hole early in the first half and went into halftime down 33-27. The second half started much like the first and nine minutes in, Goodhue trailed by 16 points. The Wildcats rallied to get within five points with four minutes on the clock but Lake City made clutch free throws to close out the victory.

Neither team was particularly strong at the free-throw line overall though as Lake City went 15-of-21, while Goodhue was 14-of-23.

Natalie Bremer was the top scorer for Lake City with 24 points. Behind her were teammates Mya Shones (12 points), Macey Beltz (9) and Grace Bany (7).

Goodhue was led by Arianna Thomforde’s 15 points, followed by Elissa Lodermeier with nine points, Hannah Gadient with eight points and seven rebounds, and Joslyn Carlson with six rebounds and three points.

Both teams will next play Thursday as Goodhue, 10-4, hosts Concordia Academy and Lake City, 11-2, travels to Triton.

Z-M recovers with win over Lewiston-Altura

Zumbrota-Mazeppa bounced back from a blowout loss to Lake City in its last game with a convincing 13-point victory over Lewiston-Altura on Tuesday. The 64-51 win marked the highest point total the Cougars have achieved this season and their largest win margin since Feb. 2.

Z-M was quick out of the gates, carrying a 31-19 lead into halftime. Despite not making a single 3-pointer and shooting a mediocre 13-of-23 at the free-throw line, Z-M continued its scoring pace in the second half to close out the victory.

Addie Voxland and Natalie Dykes led the Cougars in scoring with 19 points apiece, followed by Raelyn Stiller with 12 points and Sarah Mensink with nine.

Z-M, 6-5, is next scheduled to host Byron on Thursday.