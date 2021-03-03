After scoring 87 points in its last time out, Red Wing found itself on the opposite side of the scoreboard as Rochester Mayo defeated the Wingers 85-64 on Tuesday night.

The loss was the second time the Wingers fell to the Spartans, who have yet to lose a game this season. Of Red Wing’s four losses this season, the teams that have defeated them have combined for four losses — one of which came from the Wingers — and all three sit atop the Big Nine Conference standings.

On Tuesday, the first half was full of twists and turns. With the two teams trading buckets for the first four minutes, Mayo broke the 10-10 tie six minutes into the half and went on a 17-6 run to get out to a 27-16 lead. Red Wing slowly chipped away at the deficit though and by the end of the first half, found itself with a slim 39-37 lead.

The Wingers held their lead for the first four minutes of the second half but Mayo reclaimed the lead, 52-49. Red Wing didn’t cave in though and with under 11 minutes to play in the second half, the Wingers led 55-54. Mayo took control of the game from that point, going on a 31-9 run to close out the game.

Fouls became a large problem in the second half for Red Wing as Sydney Rahn fouled out and Hannah Kosek, Sammi Chandler and Sydnee Nelson all finished with four fouls each. All of those fouls meant plenty of free-throw opportunities for Mayo, and they did not toss away their opportunities at the line. Mayo only shot 59% at the free-throw line but went 12-of-16 down the stretch when it mattered most.

Red Wing had one of its most balanced scoring games of the season as seven players scored seven or more points. Kosek led the Wingers with 12 points, followed by Hallie Roschen with nine points, Chandler, Bailie Roschen and Cadence Thorson with eight points each, and Sophia Rahn and Nelson with seven points apiece.

Chandler led the team in rebounds and steals with nine and four, respectively. Sydney Rahn had a team-high four assists.

Red Wing, 6-4, is next scheduled to host Northfield on Thursday.