Basketball
PHOTOS: Lake City, Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys' basketball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa hosted Lake City on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School in Zumbrota. The Tigers defeated the Cougars 57-42.
Written By:
Jacob M. Pfeifer
|
Mar 3rd 2021 - 12am.
×
Landen Chandler (11) drives in for the layup while Lake City's Hunter Lorenson trails behind during a game March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Hunter Lorenson of Lake City goes up for a shot during a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Carson Matzke (3) dribbles around the perimeter during a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Kayden Rodrick (14) posts up against a Lake City defender during a game March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Justin Wohlers (5) sets up for a jump shot against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Willie Holm III (1) releases a 3-pointer against Lake City on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Hunter Lorenson (1) drives towards the basket during a game against Lake City on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Logan Jasperson (15) goes up for a shot against Lake City during a game March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Jaden Shones (20) carries the ball up the court against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Broc Fredrickson (4) dribbles up the court while trying to defeat Lake City's press defense during a game March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
REPUBLICAN EAGLE
LAKE CITY TIGERS
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA COUGARS
BOYS BASKETBALL
