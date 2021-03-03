Hunter Lorenson of Lake City goes up for a shot during a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Hunter Lorenson of Lake City goes up for a shot during a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Carson Matzke (3) dribbles around the perimeter during a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Carson Matzke (3) dribbles around the perimeter during a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Kayden Rodrick (14) posts up against a Lake City defender during a game March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Kayden Rodrick (14) posts up against a Lake City defender during a game March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Justin Wohlers (5) sets up for a jump shot against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Justin Wohlers (5) sets up for a jump shot against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Willie Holm III (1) releases a 3-pointer against Lake City on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Willie Holm III (1) releases a 3-pointer against Lake City on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Hunter Lorenson (1) drives towards the basket during a game against Lake City on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Hunter Lorenson (1) drives towards the basket during a game against Lake City on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Logan Jasperson (15) goes up for a shot against Lake City during a game March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Logan Jasperson (15) goes up for a shot against Lake City during a game March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Jaden Shones (20) carries the ball up the court against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Jaden Shones (20) carries the ball up the court against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Broc Fredrickson (4) dribbles up the court while trying to defeat Lake City's press defense during a game March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Broc Fredrickson (4) dribbles up the court while trying to defeat Lake City's press defense during a game March 2, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle

Newsletter signup for email alerts