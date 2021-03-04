It’s time for the 2021 WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament and with St. Croix Central and River Falls both vying for a state title this weekend local fans have a number of options to watch the games.

This year’s tournament will be televised live on WXOW-TV in La Crosse and WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, as well as WKOW-TV in Madison, WAOW-TV in Wausau,, WYOW-TV in Eagle River, WMOW-TV in Crandon, WMLW-TV in Milwaukee, KBJR-MY9 in Duluth/Superior and WCWF W-14 in Green Bay and the Fox Valley.

The games will also be streamed live through the Magic of March app here, or by going to each station’s website.

This year, the tournament will be held in two different locations: the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse, and Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

St. Croix Central will play in a Division 3 semifinal against Lake Country Lutheran Friday, March 5, at 2:10 p.m. in Oshkosh with the Division 3 championship scheduled for Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

River Falls will play in Saturday's Division 1 tournament in Oshkosh against Wauwatosa East in a semifinal at 2:10 p.m. with the title game set for 8:30 p.m.

Here’s the full schedule:

Thursday, March 4

9:05 a.m. - #1 Hustisford (16-3) vs. #4 Wauzeka-Steuben (16-2) -- La Crosse Center

12:35 p.m. - #2 McDonell Central Catholic (16-4) vs. #3 Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran (16-10) -- La Crosse Center

7:05 p.m. - Division 5 Championship -- La Crosse Center

Friday, March 5

9:05 a.m. - #1 The Prairie School (23-3) vs. #4 Luther (19-1) -- La Crosse Center

10:45 a.m. - #1 Racine Saint Catherine's (26-1) vs. #4 Wrightstown (24-4) -- Menominee Nation Arena

12:25 p.m. - #2 Lourdes Academy (23-5) vs. #3 Edgar (23-2) -- La Crosse Center

2:10 p.m. - #2 Lake Country Lutheran (25-1) vs. #3 Saint Croix Central (23-2) -- Menominee Nation Arena

6:35 pm - Division 4 Championship -- La Crosse Center

8:30 pm - Division 3 Championship -- Menominee Nation Arena

Saturday, March 6

9:05 a.m. - #1 Onalaska (18-0) vs. #4 Xavier (23-4) -- La Crosse Center

10:45 am. - #1 Kimberly (24-2) vs. #4 DeForest (16-5) -- Menominee Nation Arena

12:25 p.m. - #2 Pewaukee (25-3) vs. #3 Lake Mills (23-5) -- La Crosse Center

2:10 p.m. - #2 Wauwatosa East (21-3) vs. #3 River Falls (21-2) -- Menominee Nation Arena

6:35 p.m. - Division 2 Championship -- La Crosse Center

8:30 p.m. - Division 1 Championship -- Menominee Nation Arena