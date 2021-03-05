For the third time this season, Goodhue has lost a game in which its opponent failed to score more than 38 points. Lake City’s 38-35 win over the Wildcats was reminiscent to the low-scoring battle between the two teams earlier this season. At the time, Goodhue's 34 points were the lowest total of the year. Fast forward to the present and the Wildcats have scored fewer points only once, but have been held to under 40 points on five occasions.

On Thursday, Lake City held a lead for the first 14 minutes before Goodhue briefly took the lead and settled for a 19-19 tie at the half. The second half was almost a mirror image of the first. Goodhue was in the lead for the majority of the first 15 minutes of the second half but a late charge by Lake City sent them on a 9-0 run to give them the win.

Justin Wohlers had a double-double on the night, leading Lake City in scoring and rebounds with 12 points and 12 boards. Jaden Shones added 11 points and Hunter Lorenson added another seven points.

Will Opsahl led Goodhue in scoring and rebounds with 13 points and seven boards, while Dayne Wojcik had a strong game with eight points and six rebounds. Adam Poncelet also contributed four assists.

Lake City, 8-4, is next scheduled to travel to Cannon Falls on Friday and then travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday. Goodhue, 10-6, is next scheduled to travel to Byron on Monday.

Z-M doubled up by Byron

Zumbrota-Mazeppa had an uphill battle when it was tasked with traveling to one-loss Byron on Thursday. It is unlikely though, that the Cougars figured they’d be held to under 30 points as Z-M fell to Byron 54-27.

The Cougars struggled at the free-throw line and behind the arc, as they didn’t make a single 3-pointer and went 5-of-15 on free throws. The loss also marked the first time all season that no Cougar reached double-digit points.

Willie Holm III led Z-M with eight points, while Kaleb Stensland and Josh Hutton scored six and four points apiece.

Z-M, 5-10, is next scheduled to travel to Triton on Monday.