For the fourth time this season, Lake City scored more than 85 points. The Tigers 89-33 win over Triton on Thursday was also Lake City’s 11th win in a row.

Although the Cobras already dug themselves into a 26-point deficit at halftime, Lake City’s lead would only grow larger in the second half as the Tigers hit 26-of-35 free throws and two 3-pointers on the night.

Mya Shones scored a season-high 25 points, while three other Tigers hit double-digit points. Natalie Bremer scored 15 points, followed by Grace Bany with 14, Lilly Meincke (13), Jace Majerus (7) and Ella Matzke (6).

Lake City, 12-2, is next scheduled to host Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday and then travel to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Monday.

Wildcats bounce back with nonconference win

Goodhue responded to a tough loss in their last game with a dominant 69-42 win over nonconference foe Concordia Academy on Thursday. The win was the Wildcats’ 11th of the season but they remain one game back from Lake City in the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division and are fourth in the HVL overall standings.

On Thursday night, Goodhue had a strong second half, building off a 25-16 halftime lead. The Wildcats shot 13-of-27 from the free-throw line and converted on six 3-point attempts.

Arianna Thomforde led Goodhue in scoring with 20 points, followed by Elissa Loderemeier (10 points), Elisabeth Gadient (9) and Hannah Gadient (8). Madison Benda led the team with eight rebounds, while Elisabeth Gadient and Lodermeier grabbed seven boards apiece.

“They came in with a 12-1 record and one of the state's best 3-point shooters in Ivane Tensaie,” Goodhue head girls’ basketball coach Josh Wieme said. “Goodhue's defense, led as usual by Torrie Rehder and supported by all, was tremendous in wearing out the Beacons and holding Tensaie in check.”

Goodhue, 11-4, is next scheduled to travel to Z-M on Friday and then host Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday.

Z-M drops second straight conference game

Z-M hosted Byron on Thursday night in a battle between middle-of-the-pack teams in the Hiawatha Valley League. Entering the game, Z-M was one game over .500, while Byron was one game below. With the 61-47 Byron win, the two teams evened out their overall records.

Z-M trailed by six points at halftime, went 9-of-15 at the free-throw line, and hit six 3-pointers. Individually, Addie Voxland led the Cougars with 15 points, followed by Raelyn Stiller (11 points), Natalie Dykes (7), Sarah Mensink (6) and Megan Jasperson (5).

"The girls played really hard tonight and we have improved so much throughout this year," Z-M head girls basketball coach Andy Bromeling said.

Z-M, 6-6, returns to action Friday when it hosts Goodhue and then hosts Triton on Monday.