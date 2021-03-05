For the first time this season, Red Wing is in the midst of a losing streak. Going up against Northfield on Thursday, the Wingers sought to add another win to its record after falling to Rochester Mayo two nights earlier. Instead, Red Wing was handed its second-straight loss, 69-62.

After trailing 10-6 early in the first half, Red Wing went on a 9-0 run over the next few minutes, spearheaded by Sydney Rahn’s eight points, to claim a 15-10 lead. The Raiders and Wingers traded buckets for the remainder of the first half and Red Wing took a 33-25 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Red Wing led by as much as 10 points midway through the half. However, the final eight-plus minutes went exactly how Northfield needed. The Raiders slowly chipped away at the Wingers’ lead and with five seconds left, Northfield drained a pair of free throws to force overtime.

Sammi Chandler was the only Winger to score points in overtime while Northfield carried over the momentum it had gained in the second half to cruise to victory.

Game notes

Red Wing struggled at the free-throw line, shooting just 10-of-21. The Wingers also shot 37% from the floor and 26% behind the arc.

Chandler led the team in points with 16, followed by Sydney Rahn (15), Sophia Rahn (13) Sydnee Nelson (6) and Bailie Roschen (6). Sydney Rahn led the team in rebounds and assists with seven and four, respectively. Chandler also contributed six rebounds.

Red Wing, 6-5, is next scheduled to host Winona on Saturday.