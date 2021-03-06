Red Wing has been in a slump ever since its first win of the season back on Feb. 9. In the six games after that win, the Wingers had lost by an average of 19 points. Fortunately for Red Wing though, Friday brought the same team they had beaten nearly a month ago — Albert Lea. Red Wing made good on the opportunity too as the Wingers won 62-34.

Despite the 28-point win, the score was anything but settled at halftime. Red Wing was in the lead, but only by three points. More worrying for the Wingers than the slim lead advantage was the lowly scoring output of 18 first-half points.

The second half brought better fortune for Red Wing’s shooters as they turned a relatively dismal performance in the first half into a second-half rout by the end of the game. The Wingers tallied 42 points in the second half, while continuing their shutdown defense.

Denval Atkinson led Red Wing in scoring with 16 points — none more impressive than an alley-oop midway through the second half that had the Wingers’ bench jumping out of their seats.

Maddox Hanson also had a big night, scoring 14 points — 12 of which came from 3-pointers. Maurice Williams-Rosebear scored nine points, and Andrew Ball and Deso Buck scored six points each.

Red Wing, 2-13, is next scheduled to host Mankato West on Monday.