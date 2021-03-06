When Lake City's girls' basketball team is firing on all cylinders there’s not much that can be done to stop them. The Tigers are proficient on the fast break and forcing the turnovers that lead to them. When tasked with opponents that struggle to react to that style of play, it can lead to some lopsided scores. That’s exactly how the end of this week has gone as Lake City played on back-to-back nights and both times defeated their opponent by more than 45 points.

For better or worse, Kenyon-Wanamingo actually played Lake City closer than its previous opponent, and the Knights lost 74-27 on Friday. In the first half, Lake City raced out to a 60-14 lead. Reserves made their way onto the court for much of the second half and the Tigers slightly edged the Knights by one point in the final 18 minutes of action.

Leading Lake City in scoring were Natalie Bremer with 23 points, Mya Shones with 16 points, Grace Bany and Lilly Meincke with 10 points each, and Ella Matzke with nine points.

Lake City, 13-2, is next scheduled to travel to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Monday.

Lake City extends streak by razor-thin margin

Lake City hasn’t exactly been blowing teams out of the water this season but there’s something to be said about a team that can find a way to win the games that could be won by either team. The Tigers have also quietly created a five-game winning streak with a 41-40 win over Cannon Falls on Friday night.

Part of the reason for this recent run of success is their defense. In their three games this past week, Lake City allowed an average of 39 points per game. To play devil’s advocate though, it’s been absolutely vital that the Tigers have defended so well because the offense has labored to a slightly higher 45 points per game during that same timeframe.

No matter how the scoreboard reads though, Lake City has continued to strengthen its grip on the top spot in the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division and the one-point win over Cannon Falls just furthered that position.

Leading the Tigers against the Bombers on Friday were Hunter Lorenson with 17 points, Justin Wohlers with 12 points and Carson Matzke with eight points. Lake City made eight 3-pointers on the night and went 3-for-3 at the free-throw line.

Lake City, 9-4, is next scheduled to travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Monday.