OSHKOSH, Wis.-- Friday’s Division 3 state semifinal between St. Croix Central and Lake Country Lutheran figured to be a high-scoring affair. Instead it turned into a defensive battle that Lake Country Lutheran came out on top of, 59-47.

The Panthers and Lightning both averaged over 73 points per game during the regular season, but it took over three minutes before Lake Country Lutheran to take a 2-0 lead.

Gabe Siler answered with a 3-pointer for St. Croix Central and the Panthers led 12-8 after another Siler 3-pointer with 9:39 remaining in the first half. But after the score was tied, 19-19, with 4:33 left the Lightning closed the half with a 6-0 run to open up a 25-19 lead.

St. Croix Central scored the first five points of the second half on a layup by Carson Hinzman and a 3-pointer from Colin Hackbarth to pull to within one but could never get over the hump. The Panthers trailed by a point four more times in the game, the last 48-47 with 3:34 remaining following a Kelson Klin layup. But those were the last points Central and Lake Country Lutheran went 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the final minute to seal the win.

Jackson Pettit scored 13 points in the loss, including three 3-pointers, while Hackbarth hit three threes to finish with nine points. Siler finished with seven points, all in the first half, in addition to seven assists and Conner Nilssen contributed seven points and six rebounds off the bench while Hinzman had six points and five rebounds and Klin had five points and seven boards.

St. Croix Central shot just 35 percent from the field, including 8-of-25 from 3-point range, and committed 18 turnovers while being held to their season low points total.

The Panthers finish the season 23-3 while Lake Country Lutheran improved to 26-1 and will face Racine St. Catherine, 27-1, in the Division 3 championship game Friday night at 8:30 p.m. at Menominee Nation Arena. Racine St. Catherine defeated Wrightstown (24-5) in Friday’s first semifinal.

