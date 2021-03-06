Zumbrota-Mazeppa hosted Goodhue on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School in Zumbrota. The Wildcats defeated the Cougars 66-20.
Written By: Jacob M. Pfeifer
Hannah Gadient of Goodhue rips the ball away from Z-M's Raelyn Stiller on March 5, 2021 in Zumbrota. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Addie Voxland drives right into a swarm of Goodhue defenders during a game in Zumbrota on March 5, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Anika Schafer (33) tries to get positioning on Addie Voxland (2) during a game between Goodhue and Z-M in Zumbrota on March 5, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
The Goodhue bench erupts in celebration after Madisen Betcher knocks down a 3-pointer in the closing minutes of the second half of a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 5, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Tori Miller (11) races down the court on a fast break during a game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 5, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Megan Jasperson (5) attempts to get a shot past Goodhue's Joslyn Carlson (45) during a game March 5, 2021 in Zumbrota. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Lola Wagner (21) weaves through a swarm of Goodhue defenders during a game in Zumbrota on March 5, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Torrie Rehder (5) forces a steal against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 5, 2021. The Wildcats defeated the Cougars 66-20. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Joslyn Carlson (45) slips past a pair of Zumbrota-Mazeppa defenders during a game in Zumbrota on March 5, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Elissa Lodermeier (13) launches a 3-pointer against Zumbrota-Mazeppa during a game in Zumbrota on March 5, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Sarah Mensink of Zumbrota-Mazeppa dribbles around the arc and is followed by Goodhue's Torrie Rehder during a game in Zumbrota on March 5, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Savannah Gruhlke lets fly a 3-pointer against Goodhue on March 5, 2021. Gruhlke's 3-pointer was the only points she scored against the Wildcats. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle