OSHKOSH, Wis.-- Every time Wauwatosa East appeared on the verge of pulling away from River Falls in their WIAA Division 1 state semifinal Saturday in Oshkosh, the Wildcats had an answer. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they ran out of answers at the end in a 56-48 loss.

Wauwatosa East forced some early River Falls turnovers and took advantage for a 9-0 lead. The Wildcats didn’t get their first points until a Zac Johnson 3-pointer at the 13:19 mark and continued to use the three to get back into the game, getting treys from Jacob Landgraf and JT Dougherty during a, 11-4 run before cutting the Red Raider lead to two, 18-16, on a Dougherty jumper with 5:46 left in the half.

Wauwatosa East led by four at the break, 26-22, and widened the gap to eight, 40-32, with 12:29 remaining, but Johnson had a 3-pointer and Dougherty went deep twice, including a go-ahead three to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game, 43-42, with 5:06 left.

River Falls led 45-44 following a Johnson layup at the 4:29 mark but Wauwatosa East scored five straight points to open up a four-point lead before Dougherty’s sixth 3-pointer made it a one-point game, 49-48, with 2:33 remaining.

That’s as close as the Wildcats could get though as the Red Raiders closed with a 7-0 run, aided by a pair of River Falls turnovers, to post the 56-48 victory.

Dougherty finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in the loss and Johnson had 13 points and six assists while Michael Schurman finished with five points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

The Wildcats were 10-of-20 in the game but committed 15 turnovers compared to the Red Raiders’ four. River Falls outrebounded Wauwatosa East, 30-28, but the Red Raiders outscored the Wildcats 38-12 in the paint.

River Falls ended the season with a record of 21-3 while Wauwatosa East improved to 22-3 and advanced to face Kimberly (25-2) in Saturday night’s state title game. Kimberly posted a 63-42 victory over DeForest (16-6) in Saturday’s earlier semifinal.

This story will be updated