RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- Every time Wauwatosa East appeared on the verge of pulling away from River Falls in their WIAA Division 1 state semifinal Saturday in Oshkosh, the Wildcats had an answer. Unfortunately for River Falls, they ran out of answers at the end of a 56-48 loss.

Wauwatosa East jumped out to a 9-0 lead and led by double digits early before River Falls cut it to 26-22 at the break. The Wildcats led 45-44 with 4 minutes, 29 seconds left and it was still a one possession game with under a minute remaining before the Red Raiders closed with a 5-0 run to escape with the eight-point victory.

Wauwatosa East went on to defeat top-seeded Kimberly 63-42 in Saturday night’s state title game.

River Falls coach Zac Campbell said the Wildcats refused to be intimidated after Wauwatosa East jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead.

“The boys were able to weather the storm and get themselves back into the game at halftime,” he said. “I felt our confidence level continued to climb as the game wore on.”

The Wildcats didn’t get their first points until a Zac Johnson 3-pointer at the 13:19 mark and continued to use the three to get back into the game, getting treys from Jacob Landgraf and JT Dougherty during a, 11-4 run before cutting the Red Raider lead to two, 18-16, on a Dougherty jumper with 5:46 left in the half.

After leading by four at the break, Wauwatosa East widened the gap to eight, 40-32, with 12:29 remaining, but Johnson had a 3-pointer and Dougherty went deep twice, including a go-ahead three to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game, 43-42, with 5:06 left.

River Falls led 45-44 following a Johnson layup at the 4:29 mark but Wauwatosa East scored five straight points to open up a four-point lead before Dougherty’s sixth 3-pointer made it a one-point game, 49-48, with 2:33 remaining.

Wauwatosa East’s lead was 51-48 with 39 seconds left when Johnson picked up his fifth foul and the Red Raiders made one of two free throws to go up by four. They added a layup off a turnover with 17 seconds remaining and another layup at the buzzer to make the final 56-48.

Johnson, who finished with 13 points and six assists, said he was proud of the grit and determination his team displayed against the eventual state champions.

“This team is just a bunch of fighters,” he said. “We set a goal before the season that we wanted to play in the state championship, and it doesn't matter how much we're down we're still going 100 percent, all in. The outcome didn't come our way, but we fought till the end.”

Dougherty meanwhile finished with a season-high 25 points on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, with most of his threes quelling Red Raider runs. He also pulled down seven rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked a shot.

“JT Dougherty ended his prep career with a special performance,” Campbell said. “He took us on his shoulders at times offensively and gave us a fighting chance.”

Campbell also praised the play of junior guard Michael Schurman, who led both teams with 13 rebounds in addition to registering five points, four assists and three steals.

“We needed everyone on board on the glass and Michael Schurman was dialed in and was all over the place while defending a point guard who plays almost exclusively on the perimeter,” Campbell noted. “Tosa East was able to show in the championship game what they can do when they are allowed to play in space as they were playing above the rim and moving the ball all over the court. What our boys were able to do in terms of limiting their space to operate was a special effort that cannot get lost simply because numbers aren't stated in that area of the game.”

The Wildcats were 10-of-20 from 3-point range in the game but committed 15 turnovers compared to the Red Raiders’ four. River Falls outrebounded Wauwatosa East, 30-28, but the Red Raiders outscored the Wildcats 38-12 in the paint.

“Giving up 15 offensive rebounds and turning over the ball 15 times doesn't give you much of a chance to win games as that resulted in 20 extra field goal attempts for Tosa, most of which led to the transition and points in the paint numbers being so lopsided,” Campbell said. “However, our heart and grit gave this group a fighting shot to tip them off. Even with losing transition points 19-9 and second chance points 20-7, we were able to give ourselves a chance at the end.”

Campbell said the state tournament was a great opportunity for the Wildcats to be able to showcase the dedication the players have put into the program over the years.

“The atmosphere at Oshkosh was excellent and our community support was second to none,” he said. “This group of boys was able to overcome so much adversity this year and bring together our school and community in a time that many were looking for a jolt of energy.”

Campbell described the past year as surreal.

“From not having a gym for half the summer to workout in, then getting a month together but distancing one player at each hoop through shifts of workouts, and finally ending our run at the D1 state tournament going toe to toe with the eventual state champion,” he observed. “When you combine the level of talent this group had with the level of high character they possess, good things are bound to happen, and they were rewarded.”