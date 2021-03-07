RED WING — Playing in their third game in six days, a little bit of fatigue or a mental lapse would have been understandable as Red Wing hosted Winona on Saturday night. The Wingers were also coming off two consecutive losses, so the mood was a little dour. That didn’t stop Red Wing from beating Winona by 30 points however, even if it took a little while to get going.

Although Red Wing defeated Winona 64-34, a slow-moving first half in which the two teams combined to shoot 31% from the floor held the Wingers to a 23-14 lead at halftime. Despite the inefficient offense for both teams, Red Wing was still able to jump out to a 12-0 lead before Winona finally made its first basket seven minutes into the game. From that point forward it was evenly matched until the second half began.

“We got open threes in the first half, we just didn’t hit very many of them,” Red Wing head girls’ basketball coach Peter Johnson said. “We weren’t real effective in getting the ball inside, misdirection of getting the ball inside like we wanted to. I thought we did a better job in the second half.”

A better job in the second half was an understatement as Red Wing nearly doubled their first-half point total and improved from shooting 37% in the first half to 50% in the second. Up by just nine points at the break, Red Wing went up by 19 points seven-and-a-half minutes into the second half, and continued to stretch its lead for the remainder of the game.

A lot of the credit to the surge in points can go to the Wingers’ 3-point shooting. Of Red Wing’s 41 second-half points, 21 of them came off 3-pointers. And while Johnson acknowledged that the team is good at shooting from behind the arc, it can’t necessarily rely on it when facing tougher opponents.

“That’s been our theme since probably the (Mankato) West game, is we got to get inside touches. We got to be a little more versatile,” he said. “I mean, we are who we are, we’re not very big so we’re not going to beat teams up inside, but we have to get some inside points. Because if the three goes cold, then we are going to be up a creek.”

Game notes

Red Wing shot 39% from the floor, 31% on 3-pointers. The Wingers only had six free-throw attempts and hit on five of them. They also led the Winhawks in the rebound battle, grabbing 41 boards.

Individually, Sydney Rahn and Sydnee Nelson were the leaders on the court. Rahn finished with 12 rebounds, nine points, and four assists and steals. Nelson scored 17 points and added four assists and three rebounds. Sammi Chandler also had a big night by scoring nine points and grabbing eight rebounds. Hallie Roschen and Cadence Thorson scored nine points each and Sophia Rahn scored six points.

Red Wing, 7-5, is next scheduled to travel to Mankato West on Monday. The Scarlets won the previous matchup 64-54 on Feb. 23.