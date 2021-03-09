If Red Wing could’ve hung its hat up after the first nine minutes of each half, it would have been in good shape against Mankato West on Monday. Alas, the final nine minutes of each half counted and as such the Wingers fell to the Scarlets 66-50.

In the opening minutes of the game, Deso Buck single handedly gave Red Wing its lone lead of the game as he hit two 3-pointers in the first three minutes to give the Wingers a 6-4 advantage. Red Wing held tough with the Scarlets throughout the opening eight minutes, but Mankato West started to pull away as the Wingers made only one basket in an eight-minute stretch. By the end of that 13-4 run by Mankato West, Red Wing faced a nine-point deficit heading into halftime.

Once the second half began, Red Wing again looked like a team that had the ability to take down the Big Nine Conference leaders. The Wingers outscored the Scarlets 11-7 in the opening seven minutes of the half, but the stretch proved to be unsustainable. In the remaining minutes of the second half, Mankato West went on a 30-19 run.

Denval Atkinson led Red Wing in scoring with 16 points — all of which came in the second half. Maddox Hanson, Andrew Ball and Buck also scored eight points each.

Red Wing, 2-14, is next scheduled to host Owatonna on Thursday. The Huskies won the previous matchup between the two teams 61-55 on Feb. 5.