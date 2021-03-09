Last time Red Wing went up against Mankato West, they surrendered 64 points and lost. This time around the point total given up remained the same, but a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the final minute by Sydney Rahn and Hallie Roschen gave the Wingers a three-point lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. As the final seconds ticked away, the Scarlets put up the potential game-winning shot, but it wouldn’t fall and Red Wing came away with a 65-64 road victory on Monday.

Making the loss sting more for Mankato West is how long they held the lead throughout the game. The Wingers led for a total of two minutes and 27 seconds — all but 25 of those came after the opening tip. None of that mattered though as Red Wing hung in the game, trailing by as much as 10 points but never letting the Scarlets run away with it.

A big reason for that was excellent shooting by Red Wing. The team shot 44% from the floor and 45% on 3-pointers. At the free-throw line, they went 9-of-11. Red Wing also doubled Mankato West’s assist total and recorded seven steals. In total, the Wingers made the exact right plays at the right time and came away with the win.

Sammi Chandler and Rahn led the team in scoring with 15 points apiece. Chandler also had a team-high three steals. Hannah Kosek scored 12 points to go with a team-leading six rebounds, Roschen scored 11 points, and Sydnee Nelson had eight points and a team-high three assists.

Red Wing, 8-5, is next scheduled to travel to Owatonna on Thursday.