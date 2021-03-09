Kaleb Stensland scored a season-high 18 points Monday night, but the effort wasn’t enough to keep Z-M ahead of Triton as the Cobras came away with the 50-45 win.

Z-M held a slim 20-19 advantage at halftime, but a second-half surge that had Triton outscore the Cougars by five points was all the margin for error there was in this Hiawatha Valley League matchup.

Stensland’s previous high scoring mark was set at 12 points back on Jan. 26, On Monday, he scored that many just on 3-pointers. He shot 66% from beyond the arc and went 4-of-4 on free throws as well.

Besides Stensland, the only Cougar above five points was Willie Holm III, who scored 12 points to go with five rebounds and four steals. Kayden Rodrick led the team in rebounds with six.

Z-M, 5-11, is next scheduled to travel to Chatfield on Saturday for a nonconference game in the Cougars regular season finale.

Lake City upended by Kenyon-Wanamingo

With a chance to clinch at minimum a share of the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division on Monday, Lake City fell flat and was upended by Kenyon-Wanamingo on the road. After the 55-44 loss to the Knights, the Tigers are still in contention for the division title but will need a win Friday and loss by Triton to get the outright division championship. Should both teams win or lose their games, they’ll share the division crown.

On Monday in Kenyon, the Tigers struggled on offense from the start and were down 31-17 at halftime. Despite converting on seven 3-pointers and shooting 7-of-9 on free throws, Lake City couldn’t consistently make shots as a whole.

Justin Wohlers led Lake City in scoring with 14 points — nine of which came on 3-pointers. Zach Dather added eight points, and Carson Matzke and Keegan Ryan had seven points each.

Lake City, 9-5, is next scheduled to host Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday for a nonconference matchup.

Byron streaks past Goodhue

Goodhue’s two-game winning streak came to an end Monday with a trip to No. 14-ranked Class AAA Byron. The Wildcats got behind early, taking a 37-20 deficit into halftime. The second half played out much the same way and Goodhue fell 73-41.

Goodhue finished the night 10-of-17 at the free-throw line and made three 3-pointers. Comparatively, Byron hit 10 3-pointers and shot 78% on free throws.

Dayne Wojcik and Adam Poncelet tied for a team-high 11 points for Goodhue, followed by Will Opsahl with eight points.

Goodhue, 10-7, wraps up its regular season schedule on Thursday with a trip to Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Wildcats won the previous matchup 62-32 on Feb. 12.