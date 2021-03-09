There was never much doubt in the outcome of Monday night’s matchup between Goodhue and Kenyon-Wanamingo. The Wildcats raced out to a 43-10 halftime lead and continued to keep the foot on the gas as they cruised to a 73-20 home victory.

Not only did the 53-point margin of victory give Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme a chance to put some of the younger players in the game, they scored when given the opportunity. By game’s end, 16 Wildcats had recorded at least one point. Remarkably, only Elisabeth Gadient hit double-digit points.

Gadient had a team-high 10 points, followed by Arianna Thomforde, Joslyn Carlson and Anika Schafer with seven points. Torrie Rehder, Tori Miller and Jada Scheele scored six points, and nine others scored five or less points.

Aside from the wide range of scorers, Goodhue also enjoyed success at the free-throw line. Building off the first half of their last time on the court, the Wildcats converted on a season-high 71% of their free throws.

Goodhue, 12-4, has one game left before section playoffs begin — a trip to Pine Island on Thursday.

Lake City ‘only’ wins by 34

For the third straight game Lake City has soundly defeated their opponents by more than 30 points. After coming off two 45-plus point victories, the 83-49 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Monday almost seemed like a close game. In fact since Jan. 23 the Tigers have won by less than 30 points only four times — two of those came against Goodhue.

They’ve won 13 games in that span.

So it’s safe to say that with two games left on the schedule, there may not be a team heading into the section playoffs with more momentum than the No. 11 Class AA ranked Tigers.

Against P-E-M on Monday, the Tigers got out to a 38-18 halftime lead and continued to stretch the advantage in the final 18 minutes. Natalie Bremer led Lake City in scoring with 26 points, followed by Lilly Meincke (21), Mya Shones (19) and Jacey Majerus (9).

Lake City, 14-2, is next scheduled to visit Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday.

Z-M picks up first conference win this month

Zumbrota-Mazeppa ended its two-game skid Monday night when the host Cougars downed Triton for the second time this season. Both wins ended with near identical scores as the first was a 22-point victory and the latest a 56-33 result.

Z-M stormed out to a 31-15 advantage at halftime and supplemented its continued success with seven 3-pointers and going 11-of-15 at the free-throw line.

Addie Voxland led the Cougars in scoring with 12 points, followed by Natalie Dykes (10), Raelyn Stiller (9), Megan Jasperson (7) and Savannah Gruhlke (7).

Z-M, 7-7, is next scheduled to host Lake City on Thursday. The Cougars lost the previous matchup 82-47 on Feb. 26.