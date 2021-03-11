HUDSON, Wis.-- Hudson seniors Sophia Jonas and Audrey Hatfield served as co-captains on the Raiders’ Big Rivers Conference championship and state runner-up team this season. Now they’re sharing postseason honors as well.

Jonas and Hatfield were both named to the All-BRC First Team for the second straight year, with Jonas earning 2020-21 BRC Player of the Year honors. Both also received honorable mention to the 2020-21 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team.

Jonas and Hatfield helped lead the Raiders to a perfect 12-0 BRC record and first conference title since 2018. Hudson finished 23-1 overall with its only loss coming to Germantown in the Division 1 state championship game.

Hudson coach Jess Vadnais said the senior classmates were one of the best duos in the state, and she’s happy they had the opportunity to display their talents in the state tournament.

“Really huge accomplishment for both Sophia and Audrey to be named on the all-state team,” she said. “Coaching them for the past four years and seeing what they did for this program on and off of the court, they deserve it so much. Their dedication and work ethic was always there on a constant basis.”

Jonas hit a conference-high 57 3-pointers this season and averaged 13.9 points per game, second-best in the conference, while dishing out a team-high 3.5 assists per game. She scored a season-high 33 points in Hudson’s season-opening 80-68 victory over Prescott and became just the third player in Hudson history to score 1,000 career points in a 76-56 win over Somerset Feb. 5.

Hatfield averaged just under a double-double this season with 11.9 points and a conference-high 9.8 rebounds per game in addition to leading the BRC in blocked shots with a total of 51. She also averages 2.7 assists and just over a steal per game.

Hatfield will continue her college career at the University of St. Thomas next season when the Tommies make the jump from NCAA Division III to Division I while Jonas will play basketball at the College of St. Benedict.

Joining Jonas and Hatfield on the 2020-21 All-BRC team were senior classmates Livi Boily and Grace Johnson. Boily was named to the all-conference second team while Johnson received honorable mention.

Boily averaged 9.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists this season while Johnson was the team’s second-leading rebounder with an average of 7.3 while contributing 4.9 points, 2.4 assists, one steal and one blocked shot per game.

Vadnais had high praise for all four seniors, who were freshmen when she took over the Raider program four years ago.

“What they have done for the Raider program and community will be felt for many years to come,” she said. “They are incredible basketball players, and I'm even prouder of who they are as human beings.”

River Falls lands two on All-BRC team

River Falls seniors Rachel Randleman and Taylor Kasten both earned spots on the 2020-21 All-Big Rivers Conference Girls Basketball Team.

Randleman was named to the second team after leading the Wildcats in scoring with an average of 10.8 points while making a team-high 34 3-pointers. She also pulled down 4.1 rebounds per game while dishing out a team-high 2.3 assists.

Kasten, who received honorable mention, averaged 6.9 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds while leading the Wildcats with 23 blocked shots.