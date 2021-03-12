RED WING — Despite a hot start that had them up by as much as 13 points, Red Wing came in on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the 15th time this season. Red Wing hosted Owatonna in a rematch of a six-point Huskies win from Feb. 5. Although Owatonna is at the top of the conference standings and has only lost three games all season, Red Wing has twice now given the Huskies all they can handle. The downside however, is that the Wingers came up empty both times, the latest a 55-46 loss on Thursday.

To open the game, Red Wing jumped out to a 7-5 lead in the first four minutes of action. Over the course of the next seven minutes, the Wingers went on an 11-0 run. During the opening 12 minutes, Red Wing was executing its offense at a high level, forcing Owatonna into difficult shots and playing strong in the post by grabbing rebounds.

PHOTOS: Red Wing, Owatonna boys' basketball

“The biggest thing was we were rebounding,” Red Wing head coach Oliver Simmons said. “I put it on the board every day, I put it a different way — team rebound, pursue the ball, gang rebound — whatever you want to call it to make everyone go rebound, but we all rebounded in the first half.”

The rebounding was still working for the Wingers but with six minutes left to play in the first half, the tide began to turn and Owatonna started to make shots that were previously not falling in. After building a 13-point lead, Red Wing saw its advantage dwindle down to one point at halftime.

When the second half kicked off, Owatonna fast out of the gates and took its first lead of the game. Not only was there a shift in the scoreboard but the style of play on the court had taken a turn as well. While the two teams played physical in the first half, it was brought to a whole new level in the second half.

In the middle of the half, there was a three-minute stretch in which the only points scored by either team were on free throws.

“I haven’t been here long and I already know that’s Owatonna — they’re going to be physical, they’re big strong kids,” Simmons said. “And that goes back to another part of our own culture, where we got to become the big strong kids as well.”

The Wingers weren’t about to back down from the physicality though and stayed within three points of the Huskies until the final minutes of the half. With four minutes remaining and Owatonna holding a 41-40 lead, the final scoring run of the game happened. Owatonna went on a 12-3 run over the next three minutes to clinch their 14th win of the season.

Although the Wingers lost the game, they once again proved they have the talent and ability to win games against the conference’s top teams. The final hurdle for this group of Wingers is to find a way to get over the hump and turn those short stretches of great play into longer stretches more consistently. Or as Simmons has said all year, have the switch flip and everything begins to work instinctively.

“We’ve talked about sections all year because of our style of play and how close we’ve been,” Simmons said. “Imagine if its sections when the switch flips — that’s what I keep preaching.”

Red Wing, 2-15, closes out its regular season Saturday when it hosts Faribault, and then will be on to the Section 1AAA playoffs which begin Wednesday.

Game notes

Deso Buck led all Red Wing scorers with 15 points, while Andrew Ball also hit double-digits with 13 points. Denval Atkinson just missed out on that threshold and finished with nine points. Other contributors for Red Wing included Maurice Williams-Rosebear and Maddox Hanson with three points each, Reese Tripp with two points and Mitch Seeley with one point.

As a team, Red Wing struggled at the free-throw line, going 9-of-18.