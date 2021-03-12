Red Wing extended its win streak to three games on Thursday when it traveled to Owatonna and came home with a 52-38 win in hand. With only one game on the schedule before section playoffs begin next week, the Wingers have found the perfect time to hit their peak.

In the first half, Red Wing was the first team to take the lead and slowly but surely extended its advantage. The Wingers led by as much as 10 points but settled for a 25-17 halftime score.

The second half was much of the same as Owatonna couldn’t get closer than the eight-point deficit it faced to begin the final frame. Making life hard for the Huskies was the limited rebounds it garnered. Red Wing scooped up 28 rebounds compared to Owatonna’s 15. The Wingers defensive pressure made life difficult for the Huskies as well as Red Wing forced eight turnovers and recorded eight steals.

From a scoring standpoint, Red Wing was middle-of-the-road as it hit 35% from the floor and 27% on 3-pointers. Where the Wingers shined was at the free-throw line. Red Wing went 14-of-15 on free throws.

Sydney Rahn led Red Wing in points and rebounds with 15 and 11, respectively. Hannah Kosek also had a big night with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Sydnee Nelson hit double-digit points with 10 as well. Hallie Roschen led the team in assists and steals with four and three, respectively, while adding five points. Other contributors included Sammi Chandler with seven points and Sophia Rahn with five points.

Red Wing, 9-5, ends its regular season schedule Saturday when it hosts Rochester Century.