A win is a win but Lake City is making a habit of winning their games in a low-scoring, grind-it-out fashion as of late. Since their win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on March 2, the Tigers have won games with point totals of 38, 41 and 38. The latest being a 38-36 win over Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday.

Tied 36-36 with 12 seconds remaining in the game, Carson Matzke hit the game-winning shot to give Lake City its 10th win of the season. Matzke added four rebounds, three steals and two assists as well.

On the scoring front, Jaden Shones led Lake City with a career-high 17 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Elsewhere, Hunter Lorenson scored seven points and Keegan Ryan scored six. Justin Wohlers only had four points but led the team in rebounds with 11.

Lake City, 10-5, traveled to Kasson-Mantorville on Friday for its regular-season finale. The Section 1AA playoffs begin Tuesday.

Disastrous second half dooms Goodhue

Goodhue traveled to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Thursday for its final regular season game. Losing its last two games, the Wildcats were desperate for a win to give them momentum heading into section playoffs next week. Instead, they were upended with a huge second-half comeback that gave the Knights the 49-47 victory, and the Wildcats will now limp into the playoffs.

The game was going great for Goodhue early. They had built up a sizable 32-14 lead at halftime and were hitting on 3-pointers — they made six total on the night. The second half was a complete flip of the script however. Kenyon-Wanamingo outscored Goodhue 35-15 in the final 18 minutes, and finished the game with seven made 3-pointers.

Individually, Goodhue was led in scoring by Will Opsahl with 16 points. Following him were Adam Poncelet (13 points), Tyson Christensen (9) and Dayne Wojcik (6).

Goodhue concluded its season with a 10-8 record. Next up for the Wildcats is the Section 1AA playoffs which begin Tuesday.