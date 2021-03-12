Thirteen straight. Lake City has not only won 13 games in a row, but its last loss came two months ago. Adding to a season full of milestones was Lilly Meincke's 1,000th career point as the Tigers defeated Z-M 77-36 on Thursday.

Meincke's milestone was another notch in the belt for this year's girls' basketball team. Earlier this season Grace Bany went over 1,000 points and became the school's all-time rebounder, and Natalie Bremer rewrote the scoring record book and is adding to her all-time high each game. This is all going on while Lake City has made their way up to being the No. 7 ranked Class AA team in Minnesota.

So on Thursday in Zumbrota, it was no surprise that the Tigers took care of business and finished the game with a 41-point lead. For the Cougars, it was actually a slight improvement from the previous game in which they lost by 45 points on Feb. 26.

Mya Shones led all scorers with 23 points, followed by teammates Bremer (21) and Meincke (16). Z-M was led by Addie Voxland's 10 points, while Sarah Mensink and Raelyn Stiller scored nine and five points, respectively.

Lake City, 15-2, next hosts Winona Cotter in its regular season finale Friday, while Z-M, 7-8, hosts Lourdes in its regular-season finale on Saturday.

Winless Pine Island no match for No. 9-ranked Goodhue

In the latest Minnesota Class AA girls’ basketball rankings released Wednesday, Goodhue cracked the top-10, landing at No. 9. On Thursday, the Wildcats were set to play in their final regular season game against a Pine Island squad still looking for its first win.

On cue then, Goodhue stormed ahead to a 58-19 win over the Panthers. Although the point total was actually the second-fewest Goodhue has put up since Feb. 11, the defense was in full lockdown mode, holding a team under 20 points for the first time all season.

The Wildcats held a 39-15 lead at halftime and played a low-scoring second half that had both teams combine for just 23 points. Goodhue finished the game with six 3-pointers and went 6-of-14 at the free-throw line.

Arianna Thomforde and Tori Miller led Goodhue in scoring with 10 points apiece, followed by Anika Schafer (9), Elissa Lodermeier (7) and Hannah Gadient (6). Seven different Wildcats scored three or fewer points.

Goodhue ends its regular season schedule with a 14-4 record. The Wildcats next play Thursday, March 18 in the Section 1AA playoffs.