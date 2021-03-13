RED WING — Nine points. That is all that Red Wing allowed in the first half of its home finale Saturday afternoon against Faribault. On the offensive side of the ball, the Wingers put up 36 points and held a 27-point advantage at halftime for the largest lead Red Wing has held at the midpoint all season. The result of the lightning-quick start to the game? A 60-35 win that put the Wingers in the ideal mindset as they head into the section playoffs next week.

PHOTOS: Red Wing hosts four games Saturday in final day of regular season competition

Speaking of sections, although Red Wing finished its season with a 3-15 record, they actually went 3-3 in Section 1AAA — the fourth best record of that group of eight teams. While the team is currently projected as a No. 7 seed, a bad Kasson-Mantorville loss to Lake City last night and a blowout win over Faribault could realistically bump the Wingers up a spot or two when all is said and done.

None of that would even be in the discussion though if it weren’t for the 25-point win over Faribault. Two things carried the day in the opening minutes of the Saturday matinee game — defense and shots falling on offense.

To the former, Faribault made one bucket in the first 15 minutes and 40 seconds of the first half. In regards to the latter, 3-pointers were falling early for Red Wing as Deso Buck hit three and Maddox Hanson two in the first nine minutes. As a result, Red Wing built a 34-5 lead before Faribault hit another shot from the floor. The Falcons went on scoreless droughts of eight and six minutes in the first half, while Red Wing never went more than two minutes without a bucket.

“When you hit your shots early, everything is easier — the defense is easier to play, more energy, more effort — so we hit those, but on the flip side of that we played great defense,” Red Wing head coach Oliver Simmons said. “The 1-2-2 did what it was supposed to do, what I thought it would do all season. We were active getting deflections, getting steals from the post, trapping the corners — the kids were just really doing their job.”

Although the score was tighter in the second half as Faribault outscored the Wingers 26-24, that was more a result of Red Wing slowing things down and minimizing mistakes instead of trying to stretch out its lead more.

“They’ve been such good teammates to each other and playing for each other,” Simmons said. “The excitement was definitely there, we played a great game and finally put it all together — it's the start of the culture that we’re looking for.”

Game notes

Leading Red Wing in scoring were Buck and Hanson with 14 points apiece. Denval Atkinson was right behind with 13 points, Drew Ball added six points and Reese Tripp scored four.

As a team, Red Wing made nine 3-pointers. Buck and Hanson had four each and Reid Hartmann added one as well.

Red Wing finished its season with a 3-15 record and will next play Wednesday in the Section 1AAA playoffs.