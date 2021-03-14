RED WING — Capping off a day in which Red Wing hosted four games among its cadre of varsity sports, the girls’ basketball team put the cherry on top as it blew out Big Nine Conference foe Rochester Century on Saturday night 68-37.

In the opening minutes of the game, however, it looked as though Red Wing may have its hands full with the Panthers. Century was quick out of the gates to build a 5-1 lead before the Wingers claimed the lead for good a few minutes later. Although Red Wing never relinquished the lead, it couldn’t shake Century in the first half. Red Wing took a 25-20 advantage into the break but could only muster 19 points in the first 15-and-a-half minutes of the game.

“They’ve played so little man-to-man compared to anything they’ve seen — it’s been a lot of zone. So I think it threw us when they (Century) came out in a man-to-man,” Red Wing head coach Peter Johnson said. “We’re pretty efficient offensively, but I think it really kind of threw us off offensively. So it took us a little bit to get our rhythm.”

If the man-to-man defense took Red Wing out of rhythm, it was only temporary. Once the second half began, the Wingers stormed out to a 19-2 run in the opening five-and-a-half minutes. Sydney Rahn was a lynchpin to that surge as she scored 14 points during that span.

In total, Red Wing outscored Century 43-17 in the second half.

“At halftime we talked about how we have to play hard. I don’t think we came ready to play, we didn’t really come in focused,” Johnson said. “In the second half we just came out and really took it to them.”

The win was Red Wing’s fourth in a row and secured their fourth-place spot in the conference standings. Of all teams in the Big Nine, the Wingers ended the season on the longest win streak. They also went undefeated in their limited amount of section games.

At the moment, Red Wing projects to get the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA playoffs, which would be valuable in that the top seed gets a first-round bye. Should the Wingers get the top seed, they’d next play at home on Friday, March 19. Should they get a lower seed, they’d then play Wednesday.

Game notes

Red Wing shot 44% from the floor but went just 1-of-12 on 3-pointers. Free throws were inconsistent as well as the Wingers went 13-of-20. The Wingers were dominant off the glass though, grabbing 27 rebounds compared to Century’s 16.

Individually, Sydney Rahn led Red Wing in both points and rebounds with 23 and seven, respectively. Hannah Kosek was just as successful as she scored 12 points to go with six rebounds. Other top scorers included Sydnee Nelson with 11 points and Sophia Rahn with six points.

Red Wing finished its regular season with a 10-5 record. Next up will be the Section 1AAA playoffs where they’ll play either Wednesday or Friday depending on which seed they draw.