Lake City clinched the Hiawatha Valley League Blue Division title for the seventh-consecutive season on Friday with a trip to Kasson-Mantorville. The Tigers entered the game scoring just 38 points its last time out, but went on an offensive scoring barrage against the KoMets and won convincingly, 66-45.

Justin Wohlers led the Tigers with 22 points — his most since Feb. 22 — and helped the team to a 39-17 halftime lead. Of Wohlers’ 22 points, 18 came in the first half. He was also a potent 3-point threat, hitting 5-of-9 attempts from behind the arc. Not just a scoring threat, Wohlers led the team with eight rebounds.

Other key scorers for Lake City included Carson Matzke with 12 points, Hunter Lorenson (11), Jaden Shones (10) and Keegan Ryan (9). As a team, Lake City garnered 17 free-throw attempts and made 10. The Tigers almost shot better from the floor than at the free-throw line by game’s end. Lake City was 55.2% from the floor and 53.3% on 3-pointers.

Lake City concluded its regular season schedule with an 11-5 record. The Tigers will now host Pine Island on Tuesday in the first round of the Section 1AA playoffs.

Z-M ends regular season on four-game skid

Zumbrota-Mazeppa hit the road Saturday for their regular season finale in Chatfield, looking to build some momentum before section playoffs begin. The Cougars entered the game on a three-game losing streak and added one more to that total with a 56-45 loss to the Gophers.

Z-M trailed by four points at halftime but Chatfield continued to find a way onto the free-throw line, totaling 21 attempts by game’s end. The Gophers made good on those opportunities too, as they hit 16 free throws. Comparatively, Z-M went 6-of-11 at the free-throw line. The Cougars did convert on more 3-pointers though which helped them stay in the game. Z-M hit five 3-pointers, while Chatfield made two.

Individually, Tanner Gates led Z-M in scoring with 11 points — his highest point total since Jan. 19. Tyson Liffrig also hit double-digits with 10 points, followed by Willie Holm III and Broc Fredrickson with six points apiece.

Z-M concluded its regular season with a 5-12 record. The Cougars will next play in the Section 1AA playoffs Tuesday at Lewiston-Altura. The two teams met earlier this season — a 42-40 loss for Z-M on Feb. 18.